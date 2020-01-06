TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Former Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Cameron Giovanelli is in jail Monday night, serving a three-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to a sex offense against a teenager.
He pleaded guilty last month to a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
According to the statement of facts read aloud in court, the former preacher of the Dundalk church had sexually abused a 17-year-old student at the church school.
It went on for months. The victim came forward 10 years later and wrote about it in a blog. County prosecutors moved forward with the 12-count indictment, dropping 10 of the counts last month during the plea.
Giovanelli will serve 90 days in the Baltimore County Detention Center, and five years probation in Florida, where he lives now.
But as laid out in the plea agreement, he will not have to register as a sex offender.
Giovanelli had been involved in opening a college in Florida this year.
WJZ called the North Florida Baptist College on Monday to see if he is still associated with that school, but haven’t gotten a response so far.