REISTERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — A judge has denied bond for a Baltimore County man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Reisterstown.

60-year-old Jimmy Foye Sr. had his first court appearance on Monday.

The judge said that Foye- who has been charged with first-degree murder- is a danger to the public and also noted he is currently on parole for a 1977 second-degree murder charge.

Baltimore County Police were called to Woodbench Court in Reisterstown last Friday, and when first responders arrived they found 43-year-old Irma Lili Garrido-Ruiz unresponsive with several stab wounds.

“Medics responded and later pronounced the victim deceased.” said Baltimore County Detective Robert Reason.

One neighbor who said she had met the couple once before told WJZ she had never seen them fighting.

“We’ve never seen any issues there. The woman that was unfortunately killed was very nice.” the neighbor said.

According to charging documents, surveillance footage from a house across the street shows the victim leaving for school with her kids around 7 a.m. and returning home an hour later. Then, at 9 a.m., a Hummer pulled up to the house and a man is seen entering and leaving shortly after.

It was later learned that Foye also drives a Hummer- which matched the description of the car seen in the surveillance footage.

The charging documents also revealed that when Foye was interviewed by police and was confronted with the video, he eventually confessed to being the person in the video and entering the victim’s house.

The investigation found that Garrido-Ruiz had recently ended a relationship with Foye Sr. and that he had moved out of the house two weeks ago.

In the days leading up to the stabbing, the victim told two different people that she was in fear of the defendant.