



It’s been one year since Lamar Jackson and the Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card game.

At the time, rookie quarterback Jackson was played over veteran Joe Flacco. Fans were elated when the team began its comeback in the second half with Jackson throwing two touchdowns, but ultimately the Chargers took the win.

That’s why this year Jackson is hungrier than ever to change his playoff legacy.

“That game motivated me. It still motivates me,” he said to the media last week. “I still haven’t even played my second playoff game yet.”

One year later Jackson was named the team MVP, leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record this season.

He attributes his growth to team chemistry.

“We worked so hard at it during the summer,” Jackson said. “People were counting us out then, looking at rosters, saying where we were going to be at, predicting what we were going to do. But you know I just want to get better each and every day and I’m a lot more comfortable — I’m not a rookie anymore.”

Even though he’s regularly recognized as one of the best players in the NFL and has won accolades from the league as well as the hearts of fans and his teammates, he remains humble.

“I’m not the greatest, I’m not the best. I just want to win — just got to keep working,” Jackson said.

In that spirit, he said he’s going to play each playoff game like it’s a Super Bowl game.

“You gotta go into each and every game the same way. This playoff game is a Super Bowl game. You know, ’cause if you don’t win it, you’re out. You’re going home until next season. So I’m treating every game like it’s a Super Bowl game until I’m there.”

The Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans in the divisional playoffs Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on WJZ.