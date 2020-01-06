Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be in the 50s in parts of Maryland Monday afternoon, but that will change on Tuesday; not only will temperatures be cooler but some wet snow is expected.
Snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning in western Maryland. In the Baltimore area, rain will start around noon before switching to snow around 2 p.m.
That snow will stick around through the early rush hour before moving off to the east.
A trace to an inch of snow is expected from Baltimore to the north and west, most of which will stay on grassy surfaces. Far western Maryland could see up to two inches of new accumulation.
Don’t expect the snow to last long, though: a big warm-up is on the way in time for the Ravens game this weekend.
