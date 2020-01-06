Top-Seed Ravens Focus On Now, Not Then, In Playoff Vs TitansThe Ravens' 21-0 win over the Titans in the 2018 season is irrelevant, given how much has changed since then.

Orioles' Stewart Would Get $800,000 Salary In Major LeaguesRight-hander Kohl Stewart would earn an $800,000 salary while in the major leagues and a $200,000 salary while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

If You See Lamar Jackson Out, He May Not Always Take A Photo With You. Here's Why.Lamar Jackson is focused on one thing -- getting the Ravens to the Super Bowl. But as he continues to lead his team to victory, he's getting recognized more and more when he's out and about in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson Is Treating Every Playoff Game Like It's The Super Bowl"I'm not the greatest, I'm not the best. I just want to win -- just got to keep working," Jackson said.