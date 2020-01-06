Comments
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Four pedestrians- three of them children- were struck after a vehicle crash in Essex, police say.
An adult and one child was taken to Hopkins Bayview, another child was taken to MedStar Franklin and the third child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital.
EMS and rescue units o/s at Eastern Blvd & Orville Rd for a crash involving 4 pedestrians struck. EMS crews are preparing all 4 for transport — 1 pediatric patient to @MedStarFranklin 1 adult & 1 pediatric to @HopkinsBayview & 1 pediatric to @HopkinsMedicine. All Priority 1. EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 6, 2020
The incident happened at Eastern Avenue and Orville Road at around 4:10 p.m. in Essex.
This story is developing