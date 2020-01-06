Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, Essex, Local TV, MVC, Talkers

ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Four pedestrians- three of them children- were struck after a vehicle crash in Essex, police say.

An adult and one child was taken to Hopkins Bayview, another child was taken to MedStar Franklin and the third child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The incident happened at Eastern Avenue and Orville Road at around 4:10 p.m. in Essex.

 

This story is developing

