BALTIMORE (AP) — Right-hander Kohl Stewart would earn an $800,000 salary while in the major leagues and a $200,000 salary while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old can earn $25,000 bonuses for All-Star selection and winning Rookie of the Year.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 20: Relief pitcher Kohl Stewart #53 of the Minnesota Twins throws in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Stewart pitched the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins and agreed to the deal with the Orioles on Dec. 29. He was 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games last season, starting twice and allowing five home runs in 25 1/3 innings.

Baltimore Orioles Sign Free Agent RHP Stewart

He is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in six starts and 11 relief appearances.

