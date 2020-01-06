Comments
HIGHLAND BEACH, MD. (WJZ) — A firefighter in Anne Arundel County has minor injuries and one person is displaced after a single-story home caught fire early Saturday morning.
At around 8:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of Bay Avenue and Lake Avenue in the Highland Beach community of Annapolis for a reported dwelling fire after they got multiple 911 calls from neighbors reporting the fire was coming from the back of a house in that area.
Crews arrived to find fire showing from the rear of 1203 Bay Avenue, and Anne Arundel County Fire noted the community has no fire hydrants.
It took about 30 minutes and 30 firefighters to get the fire under control, and one person is displaced from the fire- though they were not home at the time.