



As Laurel Police continue to search for the person or people who lured a group a seagulls with popcorn before running them over in a parking lot last week, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

Officers responded to the Laurel Plaza shopping center on Fort Meade Road on the morning of Jan. 4 and found 10 dead seagulls in the parking lot. Someone had purchased a bag of popcorn from the Dollar Tree and poured the popcorn onto the parking lot to lure the birds. The person or persons then ran the birds over with their car before fleeing the scene.

‘Disturbing’ | Police Search For Suspect Who Baited Seagulls, Ran Them Over In Laurel Parking

Only one bird was rescued. Police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

PETA hopes the reward will police find a suspect.

“It takes a cruel, dangerous person to coax gulls over with the intention of violently killing them,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is asking the public to help find whoever did this before this person harms or kills anyone else.”

Anyone with information about the case should contact the investigating officer at 301-498-0092 or lwilson@laurel.md.us. People can also send tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us or leave them anonymously at 301-498-7645.