



It’s just five days to Game Day, and Ravens fans of all ages are getting ready for Saturday.

Monday, Ravens mascot Poe visited some of the tiniest and cutest Ravens fans around at MedStar Harbor Hospital.

“She’s going to love it,” said Rashad Johns, the father of one of the infants who took part in the special visit. “Her mother loves the Ravens, and they’re going to love this.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

“She’s going to be a Ravens fan, diehard fan, just like her grandma,” another parent, Dominic Praharnpap, said.

It’s never too early to start the fandom!

“When she gets old enough to talk and walk, she gets all excited and we can have something to do together,” said Travis Funk-Rangrose.

Ravens mania goes far beyond the hospital; fans across the area are making sure their city is ready for the playoffs.

Ravens staff painted giant logos at City Hall and Federal Hill on Monday.

“I think it’s awesome, you can just see the excitement it generates,” one fan said.

“The Ravens seem to be able to bring people together,” another fan said.

Come Saturday night, young, old, new and seasoned will be cheering on their team.

“It’s going to be a good experience, hopefully we win,” another fan said.