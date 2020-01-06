Comments
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a collision involving two pedestrians, a child and an adult, that happened at Harpers Farm Road and Twin Rivers Road around 2 p.m. Monday.
The child, a 6-year-old boy, was taken to Howard County General Hospital in critical condition. The woman was taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the two victims remained at the scene, police said.
Police are working to determine the cause of the incident. No charges have been filed yet, the case is being investigated.
Harpers Farm Road at Twin Rivers Road was closed for about 90 minutes.