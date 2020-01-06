Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A software glitch has led the Maryland Transportation Authority to suspend all video toll billing notices at the Hatem Bridge, the agency said Monday.
In a Facebook post, MDTA said the glitch, which happened as the agency switches to a new 3G tolling system, led to those with Hatem Bridge Discount Plans being video tolled by mistake.
While the agency works to fix the issue, all video toll billing notices at the bridge have been suspended.
MDTA said the incorrect notices will be dismissed.