ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was carjacked at a Royal Farms in Odenton Sunday evening.
According to Anne Arundel County Police, officers were called to the Royal Farms located in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road around 7 p.m. Sunday for a carjacking. A woman told the officers she was pumping gas when the suspect came up and asked her to use her cell phone.
When she refused, the man entered her car, grabbed a glass bottle and threated to strike the victim.
The woman jumped out of her car and the suspect drove away in her vehicle, striking her with the door. She had minor injuries.
The vehicle was found out of state, but police are still looking for the suspect.
Western District Detectives are handling the investigation and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.