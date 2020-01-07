ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Two children have died and their mother and sibling are in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Baltimore County.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon in the midst of school dismissal, the woman and three kids were crossing the intersection of Eastern and Orville Avenues when a BMW driving west along Eastern struck all four of them.

“You could see debris in the road. It was just awful,” said Baltimore County resident Melanie Lanehardt.

Five-year-old, Jhalil Norris and 6-year-old Jovanni Norris, were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and a 30-year-old woman are now in critical condition.

Baltimore County Police said their accident investigation team is now working to determine what happened leading up to the crash. There were several people in the area who witnessed the accident and provided statements to police.

The driver of the BMW also remained at the scene.

“There are several factors that we look at to see what led up to this accident: was this a situation of distracted driving? Were the pedestrians in a crosswalk? Was [sic] there drugs and alcohol involved?” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson with Baltimore County Police.

The incident hits particularly close to home for parents in the area.

“I was like, okay, hopefully everyone will be okay, but no, come to find out that the two little ones had passed away,” said Baltimore County resident Scott Hubbard.

“I couldn’t even imagine what that family is going through,” Lanehardt said.

Police said it will take a few weeks before they know the exact circumstances that contributed to this crash.