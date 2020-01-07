ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police cited seven underaged drinkers after they were found to have fake IDs at downtown bars Saturday.
Officers conducted checks at several are bars looking for underaged drinkers.
Three 19-year-old woman from Arnold were found at a bar in the 100 block of Main Street drinking alcohol. Two of the women had fake IDs, while one of the women showed a driver’s license that belonged to someone else. All three women were cited for possession false documentation with the intent to obtain alcohol while under 21 years old.
Another bar in the unity block of Dock Street, officers found four underaged drinkers, two 18-year-od men from Severna Park, a 17-year-old Millersville boy and a 17-year-old Odenton girl. They all had fake IDs.
The teens were released to a guardian and the two 18-year-olds were cited for possessing false documentation with the intent to obtain alcohol while under 21 years old.