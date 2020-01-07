WHITE MARSH, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer is accused of forcing his way into a home in an argument over a domestic issue and pushing someone to the floor, police said Tuesday.
Frank Wilcox, 35, is a 17-year veteran of the department, and most recently was in the White Marsh Precinct. He has been charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree assault, police said Tuesday.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday morning, Baltimore County Police responded to the 7400 block of Blevins Avenue for a report of an assault.
Police learned Wilcox began an argument with the people who owned the home he was at over a domestic issue and then forced his way inside the house, and pushed the victim, who fell to the floor after being pushed.
Witnesses removed Wilcox from the area before police arrived, and he later turned himself into police.
“The officers of the Baltimore County Police Department are obligated to not only enforce the law but to uphold the law in both their professional and personal lives. The allegations that have been made in this case are serious and very concerning, they are not representative of the values and ethics of the many officers and professional staff of the Baltimore County Police Department who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of others. Mr. Wilcox remains suspended without pay while the judicial process takes place,” according to Corporal Shawn Vinson.
He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on a denied bail status.