BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two senior dogs from the Baltimore Humane Society will be featured on Animal Planet’s Dog Bowl this year.
Boomer, an 11-year-old neutered male mixed breed, and Molly, a nine-and-a-half-year-old spayed female Chihuahua mix, will be competing and hoping to fetch the first-ever Super Senior Award.
The event features senior dogs, versus the annual Puppy Bowl, also on Animal Planet, that has featured adoptable puppies for that last 16 years.
Find more adoptable dog’s on the Baltimore Humane Society’s website.
Dog Bowl III airs on Animal Planet on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.