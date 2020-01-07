



— A couple in Montana says vandals are targeting their house because of their support for President Donald Trump.

Golda and David Weber of Stevensville had posted a small wood cutout that read “Trump” on their garage. They awoke December 28 to find their garage spray-painted with anti-Trump graffiti. In this case, the vandals included Golda’s name in the graffiti.

“It made me really nervous that someone would come up on our property and do that while we’re sleeping,” she told The Ravalli Republic. “It makes you feel violated.”

The couple says this is the second time they’ve been targeted by vandals. In May 2018, someone spray-painted profanity around their Trump cutout.

“Apparently they have an opposite view of our politics, and they have the right to have that view. They can have whatever view they want, but not to vandalize the other person,” Golda told CBS affiliate KPAX. “I would never, ever think of vandalizing someone’s house just because they have a different belief.”

Golda Weber said the couple has received an outpouring of support from people on both sides of the political spectrum.

Neighbors Marie Noell and her finance, Steve Fryer, surprised the Webers Sunday by putting a coat of paint over the graffiti. They promised to give the wall another coat when the weather permits.

“I’m not pro or against Trump, but regardless of who you support, there is no reason for anyone to deface someone else’s property,” Noell said. “That act kind of shocked me.”