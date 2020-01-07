BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson turned 23-years-old on Tuesday, just days away from the Ravens playoff debut, but fans are worried for the MVP favorite after a certain rapper wished him a happy birthday on Instagram.

The Grammy-award winning artist Drake wished Jackson well on his Instagram story Tuesday morning with a photo of him wearing sweatpants adorned with “Truss,” which has creeped into Ravens culture and become somewhat of a mantra for the team this season, embroidered in gold letters.

“More life happy birthday @new_era8,” Drake wrote.

For those who don’t know, Drake has historically associated himself with a team or player who then finds themselves with some pretty bad luck.

Drake had reached out in the past to teams including the Golden State Warriors, University of Kentucky Wildcats, a team that’s run into bad luck after he had expressed his UK Wildcat fandom, and in 2019 recorded himself wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and posted it to his Instagram story. Alabama lost 44-16.

So, is an Instagram shoutout the kiss of death from Drake? Or are we all just being dramatic?

Real curse or not, fans are..nervous.

Can Drake not be a groupie for once?! Ravens fans, we have to PRAY! pic.twitter.com/w9f2IHztu8 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) January 7, 2020

I swear to god if the drake curse gets us https://t.co/OB7MenvU58 — Ruben Alejandro (@Alexmartinezz14) January 7, 2020

Damn bruh drake curse coming for the ravens now pic.twitter.com/dIIuPiooeF — The Captain 🐲 (@Mufvsa9) January 7, 2020

It doesn’t seem that Jackson believes in the “Drake Curse” and said the two have had a relationship before the rapper wished him happy birthday.

“Yeah it was pretty cool, I’ve been talking to Drake for the longest, you guys don’t know that, but I’ve been talking to him for the longest, so it was pretty cool,” He said in a video posted by the Ravens.

To be fair, the curse may have been broken somewhat when Drake’s team, the Toronto Raptors, won the NBA Championship in 2019.