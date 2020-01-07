BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A man is charged with handgun violations in Brooklyn Park after police found a loaded handgun in his car early Tuesday morning.
Officers approached a vehicle someone was in around the area of Audrey Avenue and 4th Street in Brooklyn at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
When they got to the car, they smelled marijuana. The people inside the car surrendered a small amount of marijuana and when police searched the vehicle further, they found a loaded .40 Taurus handgun.
Police learned the driver, Roberth Mackenssi Rodriguez-Varela, was in possession of the handgun and had hidden it when he saw police approach the car.
The other people in the car were released without charges, but the driver was arrested.
The handgun was not registered but has not been reported stolen.
Rodriguez-Varela is charged with possession of a firearm/ammo by a minor, loaded handgun in a vehicle, and handgun in a vehicle.