FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — One person was killed in a collision in Frederick County early Tuesday morning after he was partially ejected from his car, Maryland State Police said.
Two vehicles, a black 2000 Honda Civic and a landscaping truck towing a trailer with equipment, collided on Rt. 26 at around 7 a.m. in the area of Albaugh Road in Frederick County.
Police learned that the Honda Civic had been driving east on Rt. 26 when it crossed the center line, causing the truck to swerve to avoid the collision, at which point the Civic struck the rear driver’s side and trailer of the truck.
The driver of the Civic, Philip Adelman, 36, of Baltimore, was partially ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police did not say whether the driver of the truck, Travis Waddel, 26, of Mount Airy, was injured.
The loader that was on the trailer had become detached and is now behind the guardrail on the road, police said, and there is guardrail damage in four sections.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.