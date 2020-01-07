Cursed? Drake Gave Lamar Jackson Some Love For His Birthday, And Ravens Fans Are StressedIt doesn't seem that Jackson believes in the "Drake Curse" and said the two have had a relationship before the rapper wished him happy birthday.

If You See Lamar Jackson Out, He May Not Always Take A Photo With You. Here's WhyLamar Jackson is focused on one thing -- getting the Ravens to the Super Bowl. But as he continues to lead his team to victory, he's getting recognized more and more when he's out and about in Baltimore.

Bishop Scores 21 To lift Norfolk St. Over Coppin St. 82-59Jermaine Bishop had 21 points as Norfolk State broke its eight-game road losing streak, rolling past Coppin State 82-59 on Monday night.

No. 17 Maryland Women Beat Ohio State 72-62Kaila Charles had 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals to help No. 17 Maryland beat Ohio State 72-62 on Monday night.