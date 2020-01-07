ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says stronger ethics laws should be a priority of the state’s upcoming legislative session.
Hogan cited recent cases of corruption involving former state legislators as he outlined his proposed Ethics and Accountability in Government Act during a news conference Tuesday.
#WJZ Ethics and Accountability in Government Act was the highlight of Governor Hogan’s brief pre-session news conference. Increases fines for taking bribes 1000% and forces lawmakers to forfeit taxpayer funded pensions if convicted. Cited Catherine Pugh as an example pic.twitter.com/Ec1LjPg7DO
— Pat Warren WJZ (@PatWarrenWJZ) January 7, 2020
The Republican governor wants to increase fines for bribery of public officials by 1,000 percent, and force convicted lawmakers to forfeit pensions.
He also is proposing an expansion of prohibitions of misuse of confidential information by public officials.
Another provision would enable to State Ethics Commission to directly assess penalties against public officials for ethics violations.
