REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The inclement weather moving through much of the region is causing headaches for drivers across Maryland.
Maryland State Police said — just before 5 p.m. — that they have received 200 calls for service due to inclement weather.
A winter weather advisory was issued around the state from noon until 7 p.m.
Officials said they are monitoring roadways and will treat them as necessary.
Accumulations will be between one to three inches on grassy surfaces. The snow will likely end between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
There is a concern for slick spots Wednesday morning as overnight temperatures will drop near freezing.