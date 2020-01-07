



Maryland is predicted to see its first snow of 2020 on Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory was issued around the state from noon until 7 p.m.

#mdwx A little mixed mess just out to the West! pic.twitter.com/i8Azk4RAj0 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 7, 2020

Baltimore is expected to see one to two inches of wet snow or slush starting this afternoon. Rain will start around noon before switching to snow around 2 p.m.

That snow will stick around through the early rush hour before moving off to the east.

Western Maryland and areas north could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Motorists should expect snow-covered and slippery roadways during afternoon rush hour.

Several area schools have decided to dismiss early due to the snow.

Don’t expect the snow to last long, though: a big warm-up is on the way in time for the Ravens game this weekend.

