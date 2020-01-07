BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police released a video they say may show a suspect involved in the killing of a Baltimore man in mid-December.
33-year-old Sean Davis was shot and killed in the 1100 block of E. 25 Street on December 17, 2019.
The video shows someone getting out of a car and running with what appears to be a weapon in their hands.
“Detectives need your help identifying the suspect and locating the vehicle he got out of.” Police said Tuesday.