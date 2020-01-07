BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What started as a quiet Monday evening along Walbert Avenue quickly turned violent when a woman was beaten to death, allegedly by her 30-year-old son.

He is now in a psychiatric facility, set to be charged for murder.

Police said the mother and son got into some sort of argument and he attacked her. When he came outside, he was yelling and caught the attention of his neighbors.

Neighbor Sean Wheeler said he and his brother got home around 5 p.m. Monday night when they noticed a neighbor across the street yelling as he ran out of the house. Sean’s brother went to see what was wrong.

“All of a sudden he jumped my brother, started swinging on my brother,” Wheeler said.

As he ran over to help, he heard the attacker talking about his mom, with whom he shared the home.

“‘I’ll kill her, I’ll kill everybody who comes to me, where’s my gun, my 38,’ but he kept saying, ‘I hurt her, I hurt her, I hurt her,'” Wheeler said.

As onlookers called police, the brothers held the alleged attacker down.

“Jumped on top of him, and holding his hands down, and I jumped on him and held his wrists because I saw my brother’s hand damaged from scraping it across the ground,” Wheeler said.

When police went into the house, they found 59-year-old Candice Price-Barnes with severe head trauma. She died later Monday night.

Her son was taken into custody.

“He’s undergoing psychiatric evaluation and a warrant has been issued for his arrest,” said Baltimore Police Det. Donny Moses. “Whether or not we will get to serve that warrant, we don’t know.”

Neighbors are shaken, but saddened by the news of their friend’s passing.

“She was a nice lady,” Wheeler said.

The suspect is expected to be charged with murder, but police said that won’t happen until his psychiatric evaluation is completed.