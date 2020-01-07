NEW YORK (WJZ) — Country music group Rascal Flatts will make its 20th year its last, announcing its final farewell tour dates Tuesday.
The group made the announcement on “CBS This Morning.”
On Twitter, the group wrote that they “could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter.”
“As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings,” they tweeted.
When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/IL7Rnw1pv1
— Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 7, 2020
The farewell tour includes a September 12 stop at Jiffy Lube Live near Washington, D.C., and a June 27 stop at S&T Bank Music Park in Pittsburgh.
For a full list of shows, click here.