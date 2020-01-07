BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rash Field Park, which is located on the south side of the Inner Harbor next to the Science Center, is about to receive a major facelift.

Third-graders from Francis Scott Key Elementary helped usher in the new era of play, education and recreation at Rash Field Park during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

“This gives the children the opportunity to utilize the Harbor in a way that is beneficial to everybody,” Christine Williams said.

The renovation of Rash Field Park has been a priority of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore since 2015.

“It’s for Baltimore,” Laurie Schwartz, President of the Waterfront Partnership, said. “It’s for Baltimore families, city-wide families, to come and enjoy.”

Phase I of the project will bring in features like a kinetic playground, nature park, waterfront cafe and even a green roof overlook.

Rash Field Park rendering 1 Renderings show the renovations planned for Rash Field Park in Baltimore.

Rash Field Park rendering 2 Renderings show the renovations planned for Rash Field Park in Baltimore.

Rash Field Park rendering 3 Renderings show the renovations planned for Rash Field Park in Baltimore.

“It’s awesome,” Frank Fernandez said. “It gives the kids something to do.”

In total, Phase I will cost $16.8 million, with money coming from the city, state and private sources.

Professional skateboarder and Baltimore native Joey Jett helped raise over $35,000 for a skate park.

“I think it’s a way for kids that are troubled to get out and go do something and go do something positive,” Jett said.

Phase II will create a new beach experience, butterfly and bird labs and build new youth sports fields.

Phase I of the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.