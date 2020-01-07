MARYLAND WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Issued; Slushy Mess & Snow Expected
By Sean Streicher
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Inner Harbor, Local TV, Maryland Science Center, Rash Field Park, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rash Field Park, which is located on the south side of the Inner Harbor next to the Science Center, is about to receive a major facelift.

Third-graders from Francis Scott Key Elementary helped usher in the new era of play, education and recreation at Rash Field Park during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

“This gives the children the opportunity to utilize the Harbor in a way that is beneficial to everybody,” Christine Williams said.

Students from Francis Scott Key Elementary School help break ground on updates to Rash Field Park.

The renovation of Rash Field Park has been a priority of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore since 2015.

“It’s for Baltimore,” Laurie Schwartz, President of the Waterfront Partnership, said. “It’s for Baltimore families, city-wide families, to come and enjoy.”

Phase I of the project will bring in features like a kinetic playground, nature park, waterfront cafe and even a green roof overlook.

“It’s awesome,” Frank Fernandez said. “It gives the kids something to do.”

In total, Phase I will cost $16.8 million, with money coming from the city, state and private sources.

Professional skateboarder and Baltimore native Joey Jett helped raise over $35,000 for a skate park.

“I think it’s a way for kids that are troubled to get out and go do something and go do something positive,” Jett said.

Phase II will create a new beach experience, butterfly and bird labs and build new youth sports fields.

Phase I of the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.

Sean Streicher

Comments

Leave a Reply