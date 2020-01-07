Comments
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Monday.
Rashaud Richardson, 26, Cornell Washington, 30, and Terrence McNatt, 33, have been charged with the fatal shooting of Bryan Gibbs.
Police responded to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of 28th Ave. When officers arrived, they found Gibbs inside of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
A preliminary investigation found the victim was shot during a drug-related robbery attempt.
The three suspects have been charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.