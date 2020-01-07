BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is expected to fall in Maryland Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m.
Here’s when it’s expected the snow in your area.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Rain, snow sleet mix in areas north and west.
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Rain and wet snow along I-95 corridor and areas north and west.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Change to snow possible.
#mdwx A good look at how the day may shape up. The variable will be the early afternoon and where does the wet snow begin East. Standby for a current radar. pic.twitter.com/6VKcHNpT1S
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 7, 2020
Snow is already falling in western Maryland. Snow is expected to fall there until 6 p.m.
Areas north and west in the city will see one to three inches of snow.
#mdwx A little mixed mess just out to the West! pic.twitter.com/i8Azk4RAj0
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 7, 2020
In Baltimore, wet snow or slush is expected to start around 2 p.m. The precipitation will continue through the afternoon rush hour.
Maryland Weather: Slushy Mess In Baltimore, Snow Out West
Only one to two inches is expected in Baltimore with a coating to an inch in areas south and east of the city.
Several area schools closed early due to the impending weather.
Motorists should expect slick roadways during the evening commute.
