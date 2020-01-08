ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 54-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man drowned in two separate incidents in Annapolis over the weekend.
Annapolis Police were called to the 300 block of Dewey Drive around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a body in the water.
When officers arrived they located and recovered the body of Betty Koehlerschmidt of Crownsville.
Her remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for cause of death. Police said it currently appears to be an accidental drowning.
Then on Monday, officers were called to the 600 block of State Street around 11:22 a.m.
Officers responded to a report of a possible missing man. An investigation determined the man may have fallen into the water over the weekend. The body of Daniel Reardon of Annapolis was found by the Anne Arundel County Dive Team. This also appears to be an accidental drowning.
The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death for both victims.