WOODBINE, MD. (WJZ) — Two school buses collided in Carroll County earlier Wednesday morning, minorly injuring three students, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.
At around 9:06 a.m., crews responded to the 5200 block of Braddock Road. Crews learned a school bus was stopped to pick up a student when it was hit in the back by another school bus, causing the front bus to move forward- striking the pedestrian student, who was not injured.
45 students were on the school busses headed to South Carroll High School, officials said. Three students were minorly injured to three students but only one, a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Carroll County authorities said a School Board Transportation representative and assistant principal from South Carroll High School responded to the scene and parents were notified to arrange student pickups from the scene.
Another bus then took the rest of the students to the school, while one of the buses was towed from the scene.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated, but slippery road conditions may have contributed, authorities said.
Braddock Road was closed for around two hours between Woodbine Road and Skidmore Road due to the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Deputy First Class Gibbons of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office 410-386-5900.