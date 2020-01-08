  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore later Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Lynview Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 8:18 p.m. where they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

 

