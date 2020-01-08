



The Ravens will clash with the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Titans (10-7) are in this position after they upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card game.

Ryan Tannehill is now running the Tennessee offense anchored by star running back Derrick Henry.

In addition to leading the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing, Henry rushed for 211 yards against Houston on Dec. 29 before running through the Patriots.

“This is playoff football,” Baltimore’s defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. “We expect their best, and I hope they expect ours.”

Martindale’s defense blitzes more than any other team in the NFL. Expect to see Baltimore put pressure on Tannehill and stack the box in an effort to stop the surging Tennessee offense.

Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, is looking to earn his first playoff victory. Jackson and the Ravens fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 in last year’s AFC Wild Card game.

“That game motivated me. It still motivates me,” Jackson said to the media last week. “I still haven’t even played my second playoff game yet.”

Jackson is front-runner for MVP this season. He has thrown for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns, and has rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked how his team plans to stop Jackson on Saturday.

“Other than tie his shoelaces together?” Vrabel said.

If Baltimore defeats Tennessee on Saturday, the team would host to the AFC Championship game.

The Ravens would face the winner of the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

You can watch the AFC Divisional Round game right here on WJZ.