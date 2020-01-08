Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Bill Bateman’s Bistro in North Plaza will be closing its doors in February after 20 years of business.
The Parkville restaurant’s doors will close on Monday, Feb. 3rd.
“We’d like to thank the community for its valued patronage and support. It has truly been a pleasure being a part of the ever-growing and always friendly neighborhood,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
They will be redeeming gift cards up until their last day.
The restaurant closed its Reisterstown store last year. It still has locations in Towson, Havre de Grace and Shrewsbury, Pa.