HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Harford County authorities are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment complex.
Deputies responded to the complex in the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash where a car went into the building at around 6 a.m.
The driver and one person who lives in the apartment were taken to the hospital as a precaution for a minor injury, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said it is believed to be the result of a medical incident, but do not know yet if it could also be weather-related.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved, they added.