  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Navy Midshipmen, NCAA, NCAA Men's Basketball, Talkers

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cam Davis had 20 points as Navy narrowly defeated Bucknell 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Greg Summers had 13 points and seven rebounds for Navy (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League). John Carter Jr. added six rebounds.

John Meeks had 18 points for the Bison (6-10, 2-1). Avi Toomer added six rebounds.

Jimmy Sotos, who led the Bison in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Navy takes on Colgate at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Holy Cross at home on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply