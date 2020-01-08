CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — An Indian Head, Maryland man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sliced a vehicle’s tires and then set the car on fire with a Molotov cocktail.
Police responded to the unit block of Glymont Road after someone discovered their car’s tires were slashed overnight and found the remains of the Molotov cocktail.
Investigators learned through a neighborhood home surveillance system that the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Montell Ray Elliott, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with manufacturing/possession of a destructive device, second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of less than $1,000.
Investigators estimate the vehicle’s damages and the arson caused around $1,000 in damages.
Elliott was taken to Charles County Detention Center where he’s being held without bond.