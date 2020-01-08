BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lipari Food is voluntarily recalling a couple of brands of wedge sandwiches sold in Maryland and 10 other states due to possible contamination of listeria.
It’s their Fresh Grab and Premo wedge sandwiches, according to the FDA.
The issue was found after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for listeria.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
No illnesses have been
Lipari Foods began shipping this product on December 31, 2019.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800- 729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.
For a full list of products in the recall, click here.