BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people died due to the cold weather in the past week in Maryland, bringing the season’s total number of cold-related deaths to nine, the state health department said Wednesday.
The latest deaths happened in Baltimore, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County, officials said. Two of the victims were suspected to be or presumed to be homeless.
The victims include:
- A man between the ages of 45-64 in Baltimore
- A man between the ages of 45-64 in Baltimore County
- A man between the ages of 45-64 in Prince George’s County
Of the nine cold victims of the 2019-2020 season, four were suspected to be homeless.
