BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are just days away from making their playoff debut against the Titans.

Baltimore will host Tennessee in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens are going into the playoffs relatively healthy, however, there has been one key injury worth note from practice this week.

Running back Mark Ingram missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday due to a lingering calf injury.

Ingram suffered the injury in Baltimore’s win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. He was held out of the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers to recover.

There is no word yet on Ingram’s status for Saturday’s game.

