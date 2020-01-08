Comments
SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — Baseball season is nearing, and tickets to see the Baltimore Orioles during spring training will go on sale in just a few days.
The team said pre-sale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday for fans who subscribe to the Sarasota 365 Newsletter or Warehouse Wire. General tickets will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Orioles will also offer a spring training travel package with tickets, airfare, hotel accommodations and a picnic with Orioles personnel.
The full squad is set to report for practice on February 16, with the team’s first game at the Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota taking place on February 23 against the Boston Red Sox.
Tickets will be available on the Orioles’ website.