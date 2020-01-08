



It’s been nearly two weeks since the Ravens last played and fans are getting antsy.

“Can’t wait, Ravens fan Michelle O’Connor said. “Saturday night, have the party scheduled, we’re ready.”

“I’m going to the game with my dad, and I’m just gonna party like there’s no tomorrow,” another fan, Jack Brinkley, said.

Local businesses are also gearing up for Saturday’s divisional-round matchup against the Tennesee Titans.

“It’s extremely exciting. Baltimore is all in. The fans are the greatest here, right guys?” said Dan the T-shirt Man.

Dan opened up a pop-up shop at Ryleigh’s Oyster Hunt Valley to keep up with demand.

“We just try to rock and roll and stay busy until the Super Bowl,” he said.

Up the street from the stadium, the Horseshoe Casino is preparing for a big party this Saturday.

“I have thousands of pounds of wings, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of burgers we’ve been prepping. We’re ready to go,” Executive Chef Samantha Love said.

Love said another hot ticket item on Game Day is pizza.

The newly renamed Poe’s Nest even came up with a specialty cocktail.

“This is called the Raven. It’s like a Purple Punch. It has rum, blue carousel, sour mix and cranberry juice which turns at purple.” said bartender Sheena Poyner.

One thing is for sure, whether you’re a business owner, fan or both: come Saturday, the city will be ready.