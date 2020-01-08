



Newly released surveillance video shows a brazen homicide in east Baltimore.

A passenger with a gun gets out of a silver 2-door Honda Accord in the middle of crowded East 25th Street. He shoots 33-year-old Sean Davis in the head and torso, then gets back in the waiting car, which drives off.

Police are still searching for the gunman who boldly killed Sean Davis, also known as LayedBack Jack, who was in the middle of a toy drive to help children touched by Baltimore’s violence. Metro Crimstoppers: 1-866-7-Lockup. @wjz pic.twitter.com/eLtBqWV5b7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 8, 2020

Davis later died at a hospital. He was known to many as “LayedBack Jack” and had more than 70 thousand Instagram followers. He often spoke about giving back and trying to help those in need.

This happened the week before Christmas — on December 17th — when Davis was organizing a toy drive for children who lost their fathers to violence.

Davis was known for helping people in his community. For several years, he ran Opus Auto. He was gunned down outside that business. A memorial of candles and tributes with his name still sits outside the padlocked gate.

“We are asking the community to come forward if you have any information on the suspect or if you have information on the Honda Accord,“ said Detective Jeremy Silbert of the Baltimore City police department. “Callers can always remain anonymous they never have to leave their name.”

Anyone with tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.