BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting in west Baltimore Thursday evening, police said.
Officers were called to an area hospital shortly after 4:50 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not specify the extent of the man’s injuries.
Police said officers later learned the shooting happened in the 1800 block of West North Avenue.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.