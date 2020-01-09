Comments
ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Two women were charged after Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies searched a spa in Eldersburg after they received reports about prostitution occurring on the premises.
Deputies executed a search warrant on Elite Spa in Eldersburg Plaza in the 1400 block of Liberty Road on Wednesday.
Investigators determined that unlicensed massage therapists were allegedly engaging in prostitution at the location.
Two 57-year-old women, one from Eldersburg and New York, were charged in the case.
The woman from New York was charged with massage therapy without a license. The Maryland woman was charged with massage therapy without a license and prostitution.