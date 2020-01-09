Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A survey that tracks fan hashtags on Twitter says Americans are rooting for the Ravens to win during this weekend’s divisional playoffs.
According to the team at SportsBetting.ag, 13 states — mostly on the East Coast — are rooting for the Ravens to win on Saturday versus the Titans.
The map is based on geotagged Twitter data since Wild Card Weekend.
They believe Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber playing could attribute to the large fan base.
The 49ers are no. 2 on the list with 10 states rooting for them, followed by the Chiefs (8 states), Packers (8 states), Seahawks (4 states), Vikings (3 states), Titans (3 states) and the Texans (1 state).