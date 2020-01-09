BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have released surveillance video that they allege shows Carmen Rodriguez’s killer coming into her store, shooting and killing her.
Carmen Rodriguez, 36, was killed December 22 after being shot in the head at Kim’s Deli in the 100 block of North Kenwood Avenue.
Help detectives identify her killer.
The @ATFBaltimore is offering $5000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) https://t.co/qUR9eeRTl8
The video shows a man getting out of a car on the street and walking into the store holding what appears to be a handgun or some sort of weapon.
The ATF is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of suspect(s).
Rodriguez was 36-year-old and a mother of four children.