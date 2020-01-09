Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead after a double shooting in Baltimore County just before midnight Wednesday, police said.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Southern Cross Drive for a call about a shooting, and when they got there they found one of the victims inside a car, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man, identified as 20–year-old Isaiah Micah McKnight, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives are actively investigating this murder.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.