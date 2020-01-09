  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After going through a psychiatric evaluation, 30-year-old Tyrell Barnes has been arrested in connection to the murder of his mother, 59-year-old Constance Price-Barnes, police said Thursday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder. Police had issued a warrant for his arrest when the incident occurred, but it was pending his discharge from the hospital.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Officers had found Tyrell Barnes outside of his North Baltimore home Monday evening being subdued by a neighbor yelling about his mom, which led them to go inside the home where they found Constance Price-Barnes suffering from massive trauma to her head.

Police: Son Accused Of Beating Mother To Death In North Baltimore

He originally was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaulation, but has since been taken to Central Booking Intake Facility in Baltimore.

Comments

Leave a Reply