BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After going through a psychiatric evaluation, 30-year-old Tyrell Barnes has been arrested in connection to the murder of his mother, 59-year-old Constance Price-Barnes, police said Thursday.
He has been charged with first-degree murder. Police had issued a warrant for his arrest when the incident occurred, but it was pending his discharge from the hospital.
Officers had found Tyrell Barnes outside of his North Baltimore home Monday evening being subdued by a neighbor yelling about his mom, which led them to go inside the home where they found Constance Price-Barnes suffering from massive trauma to her head.
He originally was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaulation, but has since been taken to Central Booking Intake Facility in Baltimore.