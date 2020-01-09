BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday night we’ll see some clouds and not as cold; lows will be in the upper 20’s.
On Friday, there will be lots of clouds and much milder temperatures with a high of 54.
The weekend all across the east coast will feature near-record warmth! Highs on Saturday will be near 66. Clouds will be around as well, but no rain is expected until well after midnight!
Sunday will likely tie a record with a September-like high of 70! There will be rain in the morning, then clearing and cooler later.
All next week will feature above-normal temperatures despite the fact that the next 15 days we normally experience our coldest average temps all winter, with a normal high of 41 and low of 24.
We will stay in the 50’s all week long then cooler next weekend. Go Ravens; enjoy your warm tailgate!
-Bob Turk